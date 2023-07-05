By James Holtsnider

U.S. Chargé d’Affaires to Kuwait

To the class of 2023, congratulations! You have completed your final exams, are graduating, and you are now embarking on a new chapter in your educational journey. You have reached this milestone thanks to hard work, dedication, and the support of your families and friends. Although one chapter is ending, it is also a new beginning for your academic and professional careers.

As you commence your next educational chapter, I encourage you to consider pursuing your next degree in the United States. To all the parents reading this, I encourage you to consider an academic path in the United States as a possibility for your children. The United States offers a wide array of world-class educational institutions located in very different geographic regions across the country. With thousands of academic programs and unmatched flexibility, the United States possesses higher-education opportunities that cannot be found anywhere else in the world.

For Kuwaiti students who are aware of the benefits of a U.S. education but remain undecided, let me reassure you that you are making the best possible choice for your future success. Students from around the world have told us that their main reasons for studying in the United States include the variety of schools and majors, the ease of application, and a support network that helps students not only during their time in America, but also throughout their careers.

There are more than 4,000 accredited colleges and universities across all 50 U.S. states and range from smaller specialized schools to very large world-renowned universities with tens of thousands of students. The rich variety of U.S. educational institutions offer students options to specialize in a variety of academic disciplines. For whatever goal you have, there is a school in the United States that will be a perfect fit.

Colleges and universities in the United States are committed to providing inclusive and welcoming environments that allow students to both focus on their education and to fully participate in a thriving campus life while experiencing all that the United States has to offer. The United States is built on a foundation of religious freedom and tolerance. Individuals of all faiths will find many places of worship readily available in their community, and there are faith groups active on most college campuses in the United States.

A great first step as you begin to consider an academic journey in the United States is to reach out to U.S. Embassy Kuwait. The U.S. Embassy’s EducationUSA advisers can help you select the school that fits you and your academic interests. The college admissions process can seem complicated, but the EducationUSA advisors at the U.S. Embassy are available to help prepare you. The advisors can explain every step of the admissions process, including questions about English language preparation, how to complete admissions applications, advice about which major to select, and how to agree to final acceptance. The National Union of Kuwaiti Students is also an excellent resource, and their terrific team is a great a source of advice and support as you consider schools.

Applying to colleges and universities in the United States is simpler than you might think. The Common Application allows students to use a single college application form to apply to more than 900 U.S. colleges and universities. The Common Application is a great way to simplify the college admissions process for schools in the United States. Once you have decided which schools you will apply to, do your research to find out whether the school accepts the Common Application. If you have any questions, our EducationUSA team can help you.

Nearly all U.S. colleges and universities offer special services for international students. Once on campus, you will have an international student adviser who will help you select courses and maintain your student status. The international student office is also a resource for meeting other international students from around the world who are experiencing the United States as a student for the first time.

Facilitating the student visa application process is one of U.S. Embassy Kuwait’s top priorities. Once you have been accepted to a U.S. college or university and have received your enrollment confirmation form (I-20), you can schedule a visa interview at https://kw.usembassy.gov/. Our wait times for student visas are some of the lowest in the world. Students visa appointments are generally available within a few days.

After you graduate, some students have the option of working at a U.S. company to gain practical work experience and launch their professional careers. The connections you will make with talented classmates from around the world and U.S. alumni from your college or university will benefit you throughout your life. If you have any questions about studying in the United States, you can email the EducationUSA advisors at KuwaitCity@EducationUSA.org. For questions about visas, please visit the embassy website at https://kw.usembassy.gov/ for additional information. Congratulations again to the class of 2023.