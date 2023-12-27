The US ban on importing some models of Apple smart watches came into effect today after the administration of President Joe Biden decided not to use his veto on a ruling regarding patent violations.

In October, the US International Trade Commission decided to ban the import of some Apple Watch models to the United States due to a patented technology that monitors blood oxygen levels.

Apple says the committee’s conclusions were wrong and should be withdrawn, but last week it suspended sales of the Apple Watch Series 9, which was launched in September, and the Apple Watch Ultra 2, reports Al-Rai daily.

This is due to a complaint filed with the committee in mid-2021 accusing Apple of violating the blood oxygen measurement function of medical device manufacturer Masimo.

The Executive Office of the President said in a statement, “After careful consultation, Ambassador (Katherine) Tai decided not to retract the decision, and the Trade Committee’s decision became final on December 26, 2023.”

Apple has been steadily enhancing its fitness and health features with each generation of its watches, which dominate the smartwatch category.