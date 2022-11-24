Uruguay will be disappointed that they couldn’t find a way past a resolute South Korea after twice hitting the post.

Uruguay and South Korea have kicked off their World Cup campaign with a closely fought draw, in a high-paced game that ultimately lacked the killer finish.

Both sets of fans spurred on their teams during the goalless but still entertaining affair at Doha, Qatar’s Education City Stadium on Thursday.

Uruguay – known as La Celeste – came closest as Diego Godin hit the post with a header in the first half. Federico Valverde hit the post again in the 89th minute with a long-range effort.

South Korea also created several half chances, but they will be disappointed that they did not take advantage of some exciting counterattacks.