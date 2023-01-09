Supporters of former Brazilian President Bolsonaro stormed the Congress building, the presidential palace and the Supreme Court.

The current president, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, is in Sao Paulo, reports a local Arabic daily quoting Reuters.

Lula da Silva announced a “federal security intervention” in the capital, Brasilia, in response to the incursions describing the rioters as “fascists and fanatics” and said they would be punished “with the full force of the law”.

He added in a speech that the federal intervention in Brasilia would continue until January 31.