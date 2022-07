The Department of Cyber Security at the Ministry of Interior called for conducting the necessary security updates for Microsoft products, specifically the email system, because they contain loopholes that facilitate the launching of malicious Lockbit ransomware attacks, according to an awareness tweet broadcast by the ministry through its official account on Twitter, reports a local Arabic daily

