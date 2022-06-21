The Public Institute for Social Security announced its desire to update the data for pensioners and non-Kuwaiti beneficiaries, during the period from 01/04/2022 to 06/30/2022.

The Institute indicated that this comes to ensure that the necessary conditions are met for the continued disbursement of pensions and the shares due to them.

The sources added, on the Institute’s Twitter account, “In the event of non-compliance with updating the aforementioned data, the Institute will stop disbursing the due pensions and contributions as of 1/7/2022 until the data is updated.”