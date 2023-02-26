The entire Arabian Gulf Street was dotted with children who stood guard armed with their water-filled balloons and water pistols — an annoying phenomenon that is repeated every year during the celebrations national holidays.

The youngsters targeted cars with these balloons and water pistols and this uncivilized behavior spoils the national carnival, reports Al-Qabas daily.

Although the Ministry of Interior put a security fence to prevent pedestrian movement on the roads, this did not deter some unruly behavior, as children deliberately sprayed water inside vehicles.

Some took advantage of the national holidays and sold water-filled balloons — 100 balloons for 10 dinars — and two dinars for a water pistol.