The Assistant Undersecretary for Civil Medical Services Affairs at the Ministry of Health, Dr.Fatima Al-Najjar, announced that the a committee consisting personnel from the Ministry of Health represented by the Health Licensing Department and the Medicines Inspection Department and Public Authority for Manpower has arrested Asian workers who work as secretaries in a medical center in the Jahra Governorate for conducting operations without a license.

In a press statement, Al-Najjar indicated that the Drug Inspection Department had found wrongly and inappropriately stored medicines and syringes, indicating that the matter would be referred to the Public Prosecution Office to take the necessary legal measures, praising the efforts of the committee for its rapid response to the incident.

She explained that the seizure came after a report was received in this regard and the committee members responded and caught the workers red-handed.