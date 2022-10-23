Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Kuwaiti Farmers Union Abdullah Al-Dammak has appealed to His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmed Al-Nawaf to support the farmers as the sale of agricultural products and crops continue to be sold at prices much below the cost price.

A local Arabic daily quoted the chairman as saying he fears a day may come when the farmers may be forced to abandon their fields and put an end to agricultural production due to the cessation of government support.

Dammak added, “In the name of the productive farmers, I appeal to your Highness to support your sons and brothers farmers by disbursing agricultural support, and doubling the budget allocated to support the agricultural sector, especially since the current budget has remain unchanged for several years but the number of farmers keep increasing and with it the agricultural areas and produce simultaneously. He indicated the need of the hour is to increase support and give directions for disbursing this support during four known periods of the year.

He stressed the importance of not delaying it, because the farmer has many obligations, including the payment of installments to the Industrial Bank of Kuwait, the salaries of laborers, the purchase of seeds and agricultural equipment at the beginning of the agricultural season.