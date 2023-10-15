The Jahra security forces were able to control an unidentified person who threatened to commit suicide by jumping from the top of a mosque.

A security source told Al-Anba daily this happened when the man was involved in a car accident. He was reportedly driving a car without numbers plate and after colliding with another vehicle escaped on the Al-Salmi Road.

When he saw the police patrols chasing him, he tried to escape but his car got stuck in the sand, so he abandoned the car and climbed to the top of the mosque and threatened to jump.