A body was found on the back seat of a car in Bar al-Zour. Security, detectives, and forensic officers have moved to the scene of the crime, according to Alrai Media.

The source reported that it has been more than 3 days since the body was in the car and that there is likely to be a criminal suspicion. Later, security sources revealed that the case was registered as a felony due to a suspicion of murder, with possible signs of violence. The body was referred to forensic experts under the Deputy Attorney General’s order.

Meanwhile, the Security Media Department at the Ministry of Interior has confirmed that security services are investigating the discovery of a body in a vehicle in Bar al-Zour. The department said that the investigation is ongoing. No further details are available at this time.