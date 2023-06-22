UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency and the Canadian Embassy in Kuwait, in partnership with Al Hamra shopping center and the Grand Cinema, organized a screening of “Peace by Chocolate”, the award-winning film based on the true story of a Syrian refugee family forced to flee their home country, and their journey to build a new life in Canada.

The event was organized to mark World Refugee Day which falls on the 20th of June each year to build understanding of for the plight of refugees and celebrate their resilience. .

The event was attended by representatives of the Kuwaiti government, diplomatic corps, and partners from the private sector, academia, civil society,, and media.

UNHCR Deputy High Commissioner, Kelly Clements, gave a speech on the occasion of World Refugee Day, and publishing of the Global Trends report, UNHCR’s flagship annual report, which indicated that more than 110 million people were forced to flee their homes due to war, conflict, persecution, and Human rights violations. “In light of the unprecedented number of forcibly displaced people around the world, there must be an international direction towards reversing the upward trajectory in global forced displacement, and work to find solutions, end conflicts, and remove obstacles that prevents refugees from returning to their homes voluntarily safely and with dignity,” said Clements. “The significance of today’s event which is organized in partnership with the Canadian Embassy, and Al Hamra Real Estate Company and Grand Cinema, lies in the core message of the movie the refugees have skills and significant talents that deserves care and attention, and we must provide them more opportunities and support their quest to rebuild their lives and enable them to contribute to the countries hosting them. I would like to thank all for being here today to show solidarity with the millions of forcibly displaced people around the world, and I hope that more efforts are done to give refugees hope away from home,” she added.

Canada’s Ambassador to Kuwait H.E. Aliya Mawani affirmed that “Canada is proud of its tradition of welcoming refugees from all over the world. Throughout our history, we have offered a new home and a new start to millions of refugees. We firmly believe that including refugees in the communities where they have found safety after fleeing conflict and persecution is the most effective way to support them in restarting their lives and enable them to contribute to the countries hosting them. This approach offers hope for the future and is reflected in the 2023 theme of World Refugee Day which is “hope away from home. We’re excited to share “Peace By Chocolate’s” message of hope on this occasion.”

“We take great pride in sponsoring this noble initiative, a collaborative effort by the UNHCR, the Canadian Embassy and our partner Grand Cinema. It aligns perfectly with our overarching CSR objectives of fostering inclusivity, peace and harmony among communities. On this occasion, I would like to express my deep admiration for the UNHCR and the Canadian Embassy for their tireless dedication to nurturing empathy and understanding for the challenges faced by the refugees, and for acknowledging their remarkable resilience in rebuilding their lives. We believe that this event will make a meaningful impact on communities and contribute to the alleviation of the hardships faced by people displaced from their homes.” – Stated by Abrar Al Habeeb, Acting General Manager at Al Hamra Real Estate Company.

According to Chadi Dali, the executive producer of “Peace by Chocolate,” the movie unveils the inspiring story of a Syrian family’s journey to Canada after war, successfully transforming adversity into a global chocolate enterprise. Recognized for their resilience and supported by both the Canadian people and government, this success has gained international acclaim, with acknowledgments from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.