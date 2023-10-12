UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency’s office in Kuwait, honoured twenty-three Kuwaiti visual artists and student volunteers for their participation in the charitable art exhibition “Brushes of Hope,” acknowledging their creative contribution to shed light on the cause of forcibly displaced people, and support UNHCR’s programs focusing on refugees’ education. The recognition took place during an event held today at the United Nations House in Kuwait.

This initiative was organized in collaboration with Tanmeia Foundation, Contemporary Art Platform, and student volunteers, which combined visual art and humanitarian causes in general and the cause of forcibly displaced people in particular. The artists presented their works that conveyed messages of solidarity with refugees and emphasized the importance of providing education opportunities and helping them rebuild their lives. The exhibition embodies a commitment to social responsibility and working towards a positive impact on the lives of refugees.

1 of 4

In this context, Nisreen Rubaian, UNHCR’s Representative to the State of Kuwait, praised the initiative, stating: “We gather today to honour those who organized this unique artistic initiative, which we conducted in collaboration with the Contemporary Art Platform, with the aim of amplifying the voices of forcibly displaced people around the world, especially young refugees who, due to circumstances, have been forced to leave their education behind and have been deprived of the opportunity to continue their higher education.” She added: “We are pleased with the results of this initiative and all the talents that came together for this noble humanitarian goal, deserving of both recognition and praise.”

This charitable art exhibition is an innovative model for integrating art and philanthropy. The multi-sectoral collaboration demonstrates a commitment to social responsibility and underscores the humanitarian solidarity values demonstrated by the Kuwaiti community in support of refugees and forcibly displaced people worldwide.

According to UNHCR’s 2023 Refugee Education Report, more than half of the world’s school-age refugee children are missing out on formal education. Refugee enrolment in education varies dramatically by education level in reporting countries, with 65% in primary, 41% in secondary, and just 6% in tertiary.

It is worth noting that the UNHCR launched the “Aiming Higher” campaign in December 2020, as a global call to action for companies, organizations, and individuals to support UNHCR’s Refugee Scholarships Programme.

It is worth noting that the UNHCR launched the “Aiming Higher” campaign in December 2020, as a global call to action for companies, organizations, and individuals to support UNHCR’s Refugee Scholarships Programme (DAFI), which seeks to enable refugees to access higher education through funding university scholarships and vocational training.