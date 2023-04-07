UNHCR, Arab Fund ink MoU for aiding refugees, IDPs.

The UN Refugee Agency and Arab Fund for Economic and Social Development signed Thursday a memo of understanding (MoU) for helping refugees and internally displaced persons (IDPs) and host communities in Middle East and North Africa.

The deal mainly aims at promoting cooperation between the agency and the fund by facilitating humanitarian response to aid vulnerable refugees, Representative of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Nisreen Al-Rubaian said in a statement.

It is also meant to provide financing and technical backing for small and medium-sized private institutions that employ Arab refugees and IDPs in host countries and

communities, she said. The MoU would contribute to bolstering and cementing communication between both sides, exchanging information and expertise and organizing joint activities for supporting the issues of IDPs and highlighting their humanitarian needs, she added. – KUNA