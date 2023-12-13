Jamal Al-Nouri, Chairman of the Sheikh Abdullah Al-Nouri Charity Society, has been appointed as a Patron by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) after recognizing his commitment to supporting humanitarian causes. This was announced during the Global Refugee Forum in presence of UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Fillipo Grandi, at UNHCR Headquarters in Geneva.

A Patron is an honorary title given to those who support UNHCR and forcibly displaced people by dedicating time to raise awareness about the challenges they face, and the efforts invested to overcome them. Additionally, to encourage engagement, support, and help raise funds for UNHCR’s life-saving work.

In his role as Chairman of the Sheikh Abdullah Al-Nouri Charity Society, Jamal Al-Nouri has played a pivotal role in strengthening the society’s philanthropic partnership with UNHCR over the past five years. Al-Nouri’s support has led to a significant financial commitment through the Kuwait Society for Relief. He mobilized resources, resulting in a US$1 million contribution towards cash assistance for refugees and internally displaced persons in Yemen, benefiting 4,472 families. Additionally, an extra US$333,000 was allocated for similar assistance in Iraq, reaching 763 families.

Additionally, the Sheikh Abdullah Al-Nouri Charity Society conducted three consecutive fundraising campaigns in Kuwait from 2020 to 2023, raising approximately US$1.6 million. These funds were allocated to provide cash assistance for Syrian refugees in Jordan and support shelter interventions for refugees in Lebanon through UNHCR.

UNHCR’s Representative in Kuwait, Nisreen Rubaian, stated: “Today’s announcement of Jamal Al-Nouri as UNHCR Patron is a token of appreciation for his commitment to supporting UNHCR’s efforts in responding to the growing needs of displaced people worldwide, particularly in the MENA region, through the Sheikh Abdullah Al-Nouri Charity Society.” She added, “Through our partnership, we were able to help thousands of refugees and internally displaced people with vital cash assistance, shelter provisions, and livelihood activities in Syria, Jordan, Lebanon, Yemen, Iraq, Egypt, and countries across East and West Africa. We hope to further enhance our collaboration in the future.”

Upon receiving his UNHCR Patron title, Jamal Al-Nouri expressed his appreciation for the partnership with UNHCR, stating, “I am deeply honored to receive UNHCR’s title as their Patron. This recognition supports my commitment to serve and uplift the lives of refugees and internally displaced persons across the world. Through the Sheikh Abdullah Al-Nouri Charity Society, we aim to make a meaningful impact by working alongside UNHCR to provide support and relief for those in need, with a plan that focuses on providing sustainable solutions for the challenges facing refugees and internally displaced persons.”

The Global Refugee Forum is held every four years and stands as the world’s largest international gathering on refugee issues. Its primary purpose is to facilitate the practical implementation of the objectives outlined in the Global Compact on Refugees. The forum offers a platform for states and stakeholders to announce tangible pledges and contributions, showcase progress achieved, exchange best practices, and assess the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.