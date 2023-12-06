Today, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) included the “social and cultural traditions” associated with the Ramadan Iftar on its list of intangible heritage, following a request submitted by Azerbaijan, Iran, Uzbekistan and Turkey.

The Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage, which has been holding its meetings since last Monday in Kasane in northern Botswana, decided to include breakfast among the intangible heritage of humanity.

UNESCO stated: “Muslims often gather around the iftar table to eat it in a community spirit, which strengthens the bonds of connection between family members and society as a whole and enhances charitable works, solidarity and ways of social exchange.”

The organization pointed out that “family members usually pass this practice on to each other.”