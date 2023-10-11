Minister of State for Municipal Affairs and Minister of State for Communications Affairs, Fahd Al-Shula, has disclosed that the certain individuals have collected approximately 60,000 dinars in the form of housing allowances within the legal department, despite them already owning a house.

He told the Al-Rai daily, that this oversight occurred due to the failure to update their information and added there are certain unresolved matters in connection to this issue.

He emphasized that the municipality actively monitors the feedback from the Audit Bureau, and is taking steps to address them.

The municipality has established a committee to respond to the observations made by the Audit Bureau and another committee within the legal department to investigate the Bureau’s findings.

It is noteworthy to mention that Al-Shula recently issued a directive outlining the organization and procedure for dispensing housing allowances, as well as updating the information of individuals employed in positions within the municipality.