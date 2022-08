The Public Relations and Security Media Department of the Ministry of Interior’s announced the Assistant Undersecretary for Nationality and Passport Affairs and the Undersecretary for Residency Affairs at the Ministry of Interior will receive citizens and residents to look into their complaints about transactions on Mondays and Tuesdays at the General Administration of Residency Affairs from 6 to 9 pm every week, reports a local Arabic daily.



