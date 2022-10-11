The issue of female teachers-children of Kuwaiti women married to non-Kuwaiti men-who were accepted to work at the Ministry of Education is still in limbo, as the procedures for their appointment have been disrupted for more than 3 months, although they have obtained approvals from the Civil Service Commission and the need for their specialties, but the ministry has abruptly stopped processing their papers under some or the other pretext.

In this context, a local Arabic daily reported that about 120 applications from this category of women remain suspended for unspecified reasons although the ministry has more than 1,200 vacant positions.