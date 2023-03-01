A United Nations report concluded that the efforts currently being made to contain the phenomenon of climate change are insufficient, which means that it is time to employ technologies to reflect the sun’s rays that reach the globe.

A report prepared by the United Nations Environment Program said that the phenomenon of climate change is exacerbating with the emergence of some irreversible repercussions, reports Al-Rai daily.

The report added that it looked at solar radiation deflection (SRM) technologies, which seek to rapidly cool the Earth by reflecting a small percentage of sunlight back into space.

The report pointed out that while the use of these technologies is not currently recommended, this view may change if efforts to combat climate change remain insufficient.

The United Nations report said that (SRM) technologies are the only option that can cool the earth within years, but it must be preserved for an extended period between decades and centuries and explained that the cost of these technologies amounts to tens of billions of dollars per year to cool the Earth by one degree Celsius.

The development comes after 60 scientists signed an open letter calling for more research into a strategy sometimes referred to as “solar geoengineering”. Scientists believe that developing technology capable of achieving this goal may be possible within 10 years.

However, the United Nations says more research is needed into the risks and benefits of this technology before considering its application.