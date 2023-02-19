UN Habitat, the United Nations Human Settlement Program, recently launched the fourth iteration of ‘Greening Kuwait’ campaign, in cooperation with state-owned Kuwait Oil Company (KOC), and with active participation of scores of volunteers and several diplomatic missions accredited to Kuwait.

Speaking about the campaign, which aimed at planting 500 trees in Al-Abdaliyah natural reserve, the Deputy Head of the sub-regional office of UN-Habitat in Kuwait for the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states, Qusai Al-Duaij, said that the choice of Al-Abdaliyah natural reserve by KOC reflected the commitment of the oil sector in Kuwait to environmental causes, and efforts to boost the country’s carbon neutrality, as well as to battle desertification and combat climate change.

He noted that choosing February as the start of this annual campaign was to reflect the patriotism and love of the country on the occasion of Kuwait’s upcoming National and Liberation Days. Elaborating on the type of trees planted, Al-Duaij emphasized that they were native to the desert environment of Kuwait and would fit in perfectly, adding that more than 45 diplomatic missions in Kuwait were taking part in the campaign.

Addressing the media and speaking on behalf of the diplomatic missions taking part in the campaign, Dean of the Diplomatic Corps and Ambassador of Tajikistan H.E. Dr. Zubaydullo Zubaydzoda, said that the success of any environment greening campaign is a success to the entire world as it strives to achieve a better future for all of humanity.

Noting that since the inception of ‘Greening Kuwait’ campaign in 2019, the diplomatic community along with the Tajikistan embassy had been active supporters of the initiative, he explained that the project focuses on greening open spaces in Kuwait with the aim of protecting towns and cities from dust storms, desertification and sand encroachments.

“We came here to raise sustainability awareness and encourage members of the public to increase Kuwait’s resilience to combat climate change effects and help reduce the country’s carbon footprint,” said the ambassador, adding that the project would also contribute to improving public health in urbanized areas.

He also revealed that in a previous campaign, the Tajikistan embassy had imported several ornamental and fruit trees native to Tajikistan to be planted in Kuwait, and that it was a delight to witness that the trees had grown to yield fruits and were flourishing in Kuwait’s environment. Ambassador Zubaydov further remarked, “The planting of trees from Tajikistan on Kuwait’s soil was a symbol of the friendship and brotherhood between the two countries, and their shared vision on climate and environment issues.”