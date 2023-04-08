THE TIMES KUWAIT REPORT

United Nations agencies in collaboration with the World Bank in Kuwait organized a Ramadan Ghabga at the Women’s Cultural and Social Society (WCCS) on 2 April that was attended by several members of the diplomatic corps and academics, as well as many citizens and residents.

Representative of the World Health Organization in Kuwait, Dr. Asaad Hafeez, described the ghabga as a “great Kuwaiti custom that distinguishes it from other countries”. He thanked the various United Nations agencies in Kuwait that had cooperated with the Women’s Cultural and Social Society to arrange such an event for friends and partners during the holy month.

He praised the large attendance of heads of diplomatic missions and officials of embassies operating in the country, citizens, and residents, as this demonstrated the strength of the relationship between the UN agencies, Kuwait, and its people.

Nisreen Rabian, the officer of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees in the State of Kuwait, said, “The blessed month of Ramadan in Kuwait has a special and unique touch in light of the benevolent humanitarian atmosphere that characterizes the country.”

She added that the Ghabga was an opportunity for government partners and private and charitable sectors to consolidate their relationship and communicate during these blessed days. The meanings and indications of their meetings reflect the authenticity and generosity of Kuwaiti social customs and traditions.

She extended her gratitude to everyone in charge of the Women’s Social and Cultural Association for their cooperation with the United Nations organization in Kuwait to hold their first Ghabga, signaling the spirit of authentic Kuwaiti hospitality.