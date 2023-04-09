With the approach of the last ten days of Ramadan, the momentum of travel to perform Umrah at the Kuwait International Airport doubled, and the number of daily flights to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah increased to about 22.

Well-informed sources in the travel sector told Al-Qabas daily that many travel agencies have prepared attractive “package” offers that include tickets, accommodation and breakfast, with prices ranging between 250 and 600 dinars, depending on the traveler’s choice of the nature of accommodation, whether a single, double or triple room, reports Al-Qabas daily.

The sources pointed out that since the beginning of the holy month, travel has increased, in terms of the number of passengers and flights departing to Jeddah, Taif and Madinah, explaining that there is an increase of about 50% in the movement of travelers to Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah compared to previous periods.

Regarding ticket prices, the sources stated that the prices are affordable for everyone, and range from 130 to 170 dinars for a round-trip ticket for both Jeddah and Madinah.