The Court of Cassation ruled that the Umm al-Hayman area was unfit for habitation due to the pollution of factories, and proved the government’s mistake in its decisions to approve the area as habitable.

The expert management committee assigned by the court confirmed that there were studies and research conducted by the Environmental Protection Council before the establishment of the residential area, which proved that it is exposed to high levels of pollutants that exceed the permissible limits for housing.