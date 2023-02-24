The world is once again faced with a regime that seeks to forcefully revise borders. This regime has been called “rashism”. That term clearly depicts Moscow’s aspirations to impose the power of force (not vice versa).

On February 20, 2014, the world witnessed the beginning of Russia’s armed aggression against Ukraine. 9 years after Russia launched a war against Ukraine, we realize what Putin’s regime would do in case of our failure. This war is not only about Ukraine. By launching barbaric aggression against Ukraine, Russia unleashed the first continental war in Europe in the 21st century. Russia’s brutal attack destroyed global security and endangered all nations.

I believe this war must end with Russia’s defeat on the battlefield in Ukraine, as well as the triumph of the international law and the UN Charter. That’s the key for a restoration of justice for Ukraine, Europe, and the whole world.

That’s why Ukrainians are going to fight till a comprehensive victory over the invaders is achieved! We thank everybody, standing with Ukraine in its national and liberation war!

Dr. Oleksandr Balanutsa

Ambassador of Ukraine

Kuwait