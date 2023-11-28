Ten people have died in Ukraine as icy storms of snow and rain swept in from the Black Sea, crippling infrastructure, blocking roads and cutting power, the country’s interior minister said.

The record-breaking storm has lashed swathes of the country since Sunday, leaving thousands of settlements in the affected region without power and taxing an already overworked energy grid and rescue service overextended by Russia’s nearly two-year invasion.

“As a result of worsening weather conditions, 10 people died in Odesa, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv and Kyiv regions,” Minister Ihor Klymenko wrote on the Telegram app on Tuesday.

“Twenty-three people were injured, including two children.”

A total of 411 settlements in 11 regions had lost power, and more than 1,500 vehicles had to be rescued, Klymenko said.

Emergency responders carried out rescues and evacuations of residents swept off roads and trapped by snow.

Source: Aljazeera