The UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Saturday offered his deepest condolences to the Kuwaiti people and the Al-Sabah family on the death of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al Sabah.

In a statement to Kuwait TV and KUNA, Premier Sunak said that His Highness the late Amir was a great friend for the UK and that he will remember fondly all what His Highness the late Amir did for the bilateral relationship and his work to promote stability in the Middle East.

The Amiri Diwan announced earlier today the passing away of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf.

The British Government, in a statement, said “with great regret that we learn of the death of His Highness the Amir of Kuwait, Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.” It also noted that Union flags will be half-masted on all government buildings in the UK on the sad occasion from today until tomorrow (Sunday) at 08:00 p.m. local time.

In the same vein, Foreign Minister David Cameron, in a statement, said the late Sheikh Nawaf “leaves behind a great legacy, the result of a long and distinguished career in the Interior Ministry, as Defence Minister, Crown Prince and then as Amir.

“His contribution to regional stability, his personal commitment to global development and his work to bridge gaps between nations will long be remembered. I offer my profound condolences to Kuwait and its people at this sad time.” (KUNA)