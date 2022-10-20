Liz Truss says she will stand down as leader of the Conservative party, just six weeks after she was appointed

British Prime Minister Liz Truss has announced she will stand down as leader of the Conservative party, just six weeks after she was appointed, after her policies triggered economic turmoil and sharply divided the party.

Speaking outside her Downing Steet office on Thursday, Truss said she could not deliver the promises she made when she was running for Conservative leader, having lost the faith of her party.

“I recognise though, given the situation, I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party. I have therefore spoken to His Majesty the King to notify him that I am resigning as leader of the Conservative Party,” she said.

Truss said she will remain as prime minister until a successor is chosen. The Conservative party would hold a leadership election to be completed within a week, she said.

The opposition Labour party called for an immediate general election.

“The Tories cannot respond to their latest shambles by yet again simply clicking their fingers and shuffling the people at the top without the consent of the British people. We need a general election – now,” opposition leader Sir Keir Starmer said in a statement.

Source: Al Jazeera