The British Ambassador to Kuwait, HE Belinda Lewis, says facilities and a new mechanism to facilitate the travel of Kuwaitis to the United Kingdom are expected to be announced within, what she called, the coming days.

In a statement to a local Arabic daily, Lewis British envoy said new ways will be announced to facilitate the procedures for Kuwaitis to travel to the UK as soon as possible, whether for tourism, short-term study, investments or treatment.

For Kuwaitis to travel to Britain is very easy and there are no difficulties, especially since they have the opportunity to apply for an electronic visa, said the British envoy.

She added Kuwaitis can travel to more than one tourist destination in Britain directly, and not only London, pointing out that Kuwait Airways recently announced a new route to Manchester.