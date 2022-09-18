The UAE has allowed foreigners of all nationalities to apply for a multiple-entry tourist visa valid for 5 years from the date of issuance, without the requirement of a guarantor or host, provided that they stay in the country for a period not exceeding 90 days per year, Arabic daily Al Rai reported.

The new executive regulation for the entry and residence of foreigners, which will come into force on October 3, sets four requirements for obtaining this visa:

First, submitting proof of the availability of a bank balance of $4,000 or its equivalent in foreign currencies during the last six months preceding the submission of the application.

Second: Fulfilling the prescribed fee and financial guarantee.

Third: Health insurance.

Fourth: A copy of the passport and a colored personal photo