In a show of support for environmental initiatives and community partnerships, UAE Ambassador Dr. Matar Al-Neyadi visited the Shamiah Volunteer Reserve in Kuwait. The visit was part of the UAE Embassy’s efforts to promote the upcoming United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) and highlight the importance of sustainability.

The Shamiah Volunteer Reserve is a hub for local women dedicated to greening and recycling efforts, striving to combat climate change and achieve carbon neutrality.

Ambassador Al-Neyadi took the opportunity to learn more about their ongoing initiatives and extend his support. During the visit, the ambassador presented the reserve’s management with a special gift – a plant shredder. The shredder will be used to recycle plant waste and transform it into organic fertilizer, contributing to the reserve’s environmentally-friendly practices and sustainable endeavors.

Ambassador Al-Neyadi emphasized the communal nature of climate action, stressing that it necessitates raising awareness, promoting specialized environmental training, and fostering cooperation among various sectors.

He also underscored the importance of supporting social initiatives and establishing partnerships to advance shared responsibility for sustainable living. The ambassador further highlighted the significance of sustainable resources and innovation in energy, agriculture, and water management to achieve long-term development goals.