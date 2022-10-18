As part of the U.S. Speaker Program, sponsored by the U.S. Department of State, on October 17, 2022, the U.S. Embassy organized a mental wellness diwaniya in collaboration with the Promenade Culture Center. In celebration of and to build awareness about mental health during the month of October, U.S. psychologists, Dr. Sarah Sease and Dr. Nick Scull, talked to youth, students, and parents about ways to maintain mental wellness and boost self-care during challenging times.

Public Affairs Counselor Christy Watkins introduced the experts and opened the floor for questions. Around 30 people attended the diwaniya and shared their thoughts on coping with life stressors, anxiety, and ways to reduce stigma related to mental health issues. Dr. Scull and Dr. Sease answered questions from students and parents who wanted to learn more about ways to cope with new academic environments and how to prepare for a more fulfilling college experience. Embassy followers on social media asked advice about ways to be more optimistic and grounded, and how to deal with unexpected adversities. The speakers shared both practical and strategic advice to help attendees to be more engaged in their daily lives and provided tips on how to have fulfilling experiences whether in school or at work.

Public Affairs Counselor Christy Watkins said “The Embassy is delighted to bring two U.S. experts as part of the U.S. Speaker Program as part of our efforts to support the U.S. – Kuwait Strategic Dialogue on Education. I would like to thank our partners Dr. Sobeeh Almukhaizeem, Undersecretary for Higher Education, and Dr. Mesh’al Alrubaie, Director General, Youth Public Authority, and Mr. Faisal Almaqseed, Assistant Undersecretary for Activities, Ministry of Education, for involving psychologists, social workers, and academic advisers in this important program.”

Dr. Sease and Dr. Scull will be in Kuwait from October 17 -20, as part of the U.S. embassy’s efforts to raise awareness about mental health, especially in the higher education sector. During their visit, they will meet with students, faculty members, student counselors in the private sector, in addition to social workers in the government sector to discuss strategies for academic success and creativity in public schools, and ways to provide efficient services for students seeking mental health support in colleges and universities.