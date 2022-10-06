His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, two years ago, designated His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, to be the Heir Apparent, his right hand for managing State affairs and leading the march toward further development and prosperity.

On the second anniversary of proclaiming Sheikh Mishal as the Crown Prince, falling tomorrow, the light is focused on his crucial roles as His Highness the Amir’s right hand, trusted adviser and his deputy at times where the need arises, bearing the grand national responsibility and proving to be the trustworthy leader.

His Highness the Crown Prince, since his proclamation, has been guiding the judicial, legislative and executive authorities to perform the national tasks, maintaining jurisdictions’ separation and respecting laws for safeguarding the homeland stability and its people’s prosperity.

“Kuwait is the cause of our existence thus we are all partners in shouldering the responsibility of managing the country,” Sheikh Mishal has said, also noting that the people and the rulers are ought to give all required sacrifices for promoting Kuwait, attain its stability and maintain the national unity.

His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf, when the declaration of allegiance was announced on September 29, 2020, consulted other members of the gracious Al-Sabah Family to name a Crown Prince, thus Sheikh Mishal was designated on October 7, in line with Kuwait Constitution and the Kuwait Hereditary Law.

His Highness Sheikh Mishal, on October 8th, took the Constitutional Oath in front of His Highness the Amir following a National Assembly’s extraordinary session during which the present 59 MPs unanimously declared allegiance to him as the Heir Apparent. In his statement at the session, he pledged to be the strong right hand and trusted adviser for His Highness the Amir, to be a faithful citizen who works for the homeland welfare, its progress and maintain the national unity, while adhering to the true religion and the solid national principles.

He also vowed to keenly seek to attain the Kuwaiti people aspirations, promote amity among them and renounced dissension. “I will seek with you and by you to draw a bright picture for our future,” he declared noting his ardent commitment to democracy and justice.

On June 22, His Highness the Crown Prince addressed a statement to the people on behalf of His Highness the Amir, declared that the leadership has decided to resort to the people to “correct path of the political status anew in a manner that will achieve the higher interests,” whereby he declared constitutional dissolution of the National Assembly’ based on Provision 107 of Kuwait Constitution and called for parliamentary elections.

His Highness Sheikh Mishal affirmed that “we would not interfere in the people’s choices of their representatives,” adding that the higher leadership would not influence the parliament internal elections. “We will not support a segment against another and we will keep same distance with everybody,” he stressed.

The parliamentary elections, held on September 29, were organized for realizing the sagacious leadership desire that the citizens must freely choose their representatives in the parliament and have the decisive word for tackling the local political status.

On the external front, Sheikh Mishal headed, on September 14, the State of Kuwait delegation at the 42nd session of the GCC Supreme Council, in the Saudi capital, Riyadh. On July 16, he led the Kuwaiti delegation at the Jeddah Summit for Security and Development that grouped officials of the GCC countries, the US, Jordan, Egypt and Iraq.

On September 19, His Highness the Heir Apparent met KIng Charles III of Britain, conveying condolences of His Highness the Amir and the Kuwaiti people on demise of Queen Elizabeth II, who was deeply cherished by the Kuwaiti leadership and people. He also expressed sincere somber sentiments affirming her pioneering role in cementing the historic and special relations between the two friendly peoples and countries.

Sheikh Mishal, over the past decades, held a series of senior positions, serving as interior minister, chief of the National Guards and accompanied Amirs on external missions.

Sheikh Mishal, born in Kuwait in 1940, is the seventh son of the late 10th Amir Sheikh Ahmad Al-Jaber AlSabah who ruled the country between 1921 and 1950. He studied at Al-Mubarakiya School and pursued the high studies at the British Hendon Police College as of 1960.

Fresh from studies in the United Kingdom, Sheikh Mishal joined the interior ministry ranks, where he climbed from a post a higher one in the department hierarchy, serving as the head of general inspection from 1967 until 1980. It was turned into the state security department during his service. On April 13, 2014, he was named the second chief of the National Guards, with a minister’s degree and remained in this post until he was proclaimed as the Crown Prince.

Sheikh Mishal contributed to drafting the National Guards’ strategy aimed at protecting the country, its legitimacy, constitution and people. Moreover, he had earned an honorary chairmanship of the Kuwaiti Pilots Society in 1973 and was co-founder of the Kuwaiti wireless communication society and its honorary chairperson.

In 1977, he was named by the late Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah as the head of Al-Nibt Poetry Diwaniya. On December 4, 2018, the French Minister of the Armed Forces, Florence Barely, decorated him with the Legion of Honor Medal for his prime role in establishing solid friendly relations between Kuwait

and France.

-Source-KUNA