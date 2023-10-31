Inspectors from the Commercial Control Department of the Ministry of Commerce intercepted an attempt by a company and a meat factory to distribute a significant quantity of inedible meat to cooperative societies and other retail outlets.

Official sources informed Al-Rai that “inspection officers closed down the premises of the company and the meat factory after discovering 2.2 tons of meat had been readied to supply it to sales outlets after tampering with the product itself and the expiry dates.

The sources clarified this comes in light of the ministry’s seriousness and the company’s breach of consumer protection regulations, as well as their deliberate attempt to deceive consumers which was underscored by the discovery of modern label printing equipment, a computer, and a printer used to store information, including commercial data and expiry dates.

The inspectors also uncovered a supply of pre-made stickers intended for affixing to the meat, suggesting an intention to alter the product’s expiry information.

Consequently, it was decided to confiscate the goods and refer both the company and factory to the Commercial Prosecution.”