Informed security sources said a report was received by the Jahra Security Operations about a quarrel in one of the camps in the Subbiya area, which witnessed heavy gunfire and a collision with vehicles.

The sources indicated that a number of Jahra security patrols were directed to the site to control the parties to the quarrel, reports Al-Rai daily.

This is the second major quarrel in the Jahra Governorate within 24 hours, after a quarrel broke out between a number of young people in the Jaber Al-Ahmad area, which resulted in the injury to a number of citizens.