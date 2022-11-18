The head of investigation in the Capital Governorate ordered the arrest of an officer and an undersecretary officer working in the General Administration of the Coast Guard on Wednesday. According to the report, the officers were told to surrender their military uniforms upon appearing for investigations regarding a case of abuse of power and insulting an investigator from the Ministry of Interior.

Security sources said the investigator filed a case at the Bneid Al-Qar police station, stating that he was accompanied by his wife on a sea voyage when a Coast Guard patrol stopped them and violated their rights.

The Coast Guard was contacted and requested to handle the case for investigation, after which the suspects were summoned to the police station while in their military uniforms, and then referred to the Public Prosecutor’s office.