The Criminal Security Sector represented by the General Administration for Narcotics Control arrested two non-Kuwaitis in possession of about half a kilogram of chemical, (100) grams of shabu, (240) bottles of imported liquor, and (4) small pieces of hashish, and (20) tablets of psychotropic substances, a sensitive electronic scale, a quantity of empty bags and a sum of money proceeds from the sale.

The Security Media Department at the Ministry of Interior stated that the accused and the seized items were referred to the competent authority, in order to take the necessary legal measures against them, reports a local Arabic daily.