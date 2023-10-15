The men of the Hawalli Governorate Search and Investigation Department have arrested two young men who stole the vehicle of an expatriate when he was about to get into his vehicle in front of his house in Maidan Hawally.

The arrest came after the victim complained to the Maidan Hawalli police station. After conducting investigations, the suspects were indentified and taken into custody.

One of them is born in 1990 and the second born in 2003. During interrogation they confessed to stealing the vehicle and led police to the place where they had parked it in an open area opposite to the house where one of them lived.