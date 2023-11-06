The security personnel in Jahra have referred two young men to the General Administration for Narcotics Control due to the possession of narcotic substances and drug paraphernalia. According to a security source, the two men were arrested after passing through a security campaign and were found to have several illegal items in their possession, reported Al-Anba Daily.

The two young men were taken into custody and are now facing charges for the illegal possession of drugs. They have been referred to the General Administration for Narcotics Control in Kuwait for further investigation and legal action.