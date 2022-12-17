US authorities announced two students were killed and two other teenagers were wounded in a shooting near a high school in Chicago’s West Side.

Chicago Police Chief David Brown told a news conference that the four boys, all aged 16, were shot near the school, reports a local Arabic daily.

According to a spokesman for the Chicago Fire Department, the injured were taken to the hospital, where one of them was declared dead upon arrival, while another boy was in critical condition, while a boy and girl suffered injuries that did not pose a threat to their lives.

Last July, north of Chicago witnessed a shooting incident targeting a procession of Independence Day celebrations, killing 6 people and wounding 24 others.