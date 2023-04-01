In an ominous natural phenomenon, a giant coronal hole 20 to 30 times the size of Earth appeared in the sun, making it the second hole of its kind to appear within one week, and it is expected that they will have an impact on the planet on Friday and Saturday through solar winds.

Scientists are watching the situation closely to see if these solar winds will affect the Earth’s magnetic field, satellites, communications and technology, reports Al-Rai daily.

NASA said in a statement: “Chelral solar holes appear dark when viewed in many wavelengths of intense ultraviolet light.”

“CH2 is the largest hole at the moment, about 20 to 30 Earths wide,” said Alex Young of NASA’s Heliophysical Science Division.

According to reports, this vast “coronal hole” sends solar winds of up to 1.8 million miles per hour toward Earth.

“I expect that the hole will result in fast winds hitting the Earth from Friday night to Saturday morning this week,” said Daniel Versharen, assistant professor of space physics and climate at University College London.

Although the image may seem disturbing at first, it does not indicate that humanity will be in danger.

Coronal holes are a common feature of the sun, and they appear in different places – especially near the poles, and with greater frequency at different times of the sun’s activity cycle.

These holes are usually harmless, although satellite communications and high-altitude radio transmissions can sometimes be temporarily disrupted.