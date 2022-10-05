Two Egyptians were killed, when two trucks collided in the Sabah Al-Ahmad area. After the operations of the Ministry of Interior received a report about the collision, firefighters, security and medical emergency personnel went to inspect the site, and upon arrival, found the driver and his companion had died of their injuries, and it turned out that the driver of the other truck was injured.

Forensic men identified the men as Egyptians. The cause of the accident is not known, while security and firefighters worked to remove the two trucks from the road and clear it for vehicular movement, reports a local Arabic daily.