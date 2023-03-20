Yesterday evening, patrolmen of the Jahra Security Directorate arrested a Gulf citizen and a bedoun who specialized in promoting narcotics after fierce resistance.

They were found in possession of a quantity of narcotic substances, drug use tools and special equipment for selling narcotic substances, reports Al-Anba daily.

The daily added, the men were seen inside a four-wheel drive car parked in the parking lot of a school, and when a patrol car drove in the direction of the vehicle, the man behind the wheel stepped on the gas pedal in a vain attempt to escape.

After searching the vehicle, a large amount of hashish packed in sachets was found ready for sale, another quantity of Lyrica pills, drug tools, a sensitive scale, and a cutter.

On the other hand, the Najdah Mubarak Al-Kabeer police have arrested a 46-year-old Arab for under the influence of drugs.