Patrolmen supporting the Jahra Security Directorate took control of two drug users who tried to resist and escape while they were arrested in the Sulaibiya area, in possession of narcotic substances.

According to what a source told Al-Anba, the incident happened at dawn Saturday in the Sulaibiya area.

Patrolmen spotted a car with two people inside and as soon as they saw the police patrol, they fled, with police in hot pursuit.

The man behind the wheel was finally forced to pull over and the officers discovered both men were under the influence of substance abuse.

They were searched, and on their person police found sachets of narcotic substances — shabu, hashish, chemicals, heroin and narcotic pills — drug paraphernalia and sharp tools.