Two people, an Egyptian and a Bedouin, died as a result of being electrocuted in the Al-Naayem scrapyard.

A security source stated that the two men were on a crane when it touched a high-pressure cable, causing the men to be electrocuted, reports Al-Rai daily.

The source added that the forensic evidence men moved to the scene of the accident, and ordered the investigator to remove the two bodies.