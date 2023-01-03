MEED Magazine published that two contracting companies may not participate in the tender for the planned $10 billion Al-Zour petrochemical complex project. The two companies are the US-based Fluor Engineering and the South Korea-based SK Engineering and Construction, both of which were expected to participate in the bidding process as part of larger consortia with other contractors.

On the other hand, the Kuwait Integrated Petroleum Industries Company (KIPIC) is set to issue an invitation to bid on the project in mid-2023, after completing a feasibility study conducted by Edinburgh-based Wood Mackenzie Research and Consulting Group.

Moreover, Quebec pre-qualified bidders for the planned petrochemical complex last April, publishing a list of the qualified bidders for the three main packages of the project, also referred to as the Al-Zour Petrochemical Refinery Integration Project.