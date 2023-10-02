The Al-Ahmadi Governorate Investigation Department was able to catch two Asians red-handed while selling state-subsidized diesel.

The Al-Rai daily has learned the men were caught red-handed during the process of buying and selling.

The security sources say the men have been referred to the concerned authority and face deportation.