The Platform news site reported on Saturday that Twitter has refused to pay Google’s cloud computing service bills because its contract is about to renew this month, which could undermine the social networking company’s trust and security teams.

The report said that before Elon Musk’s acquisition of the social media platform last year, Twitter signed a multi-year contract with Google related to combating spam and protecting accounts, among other things, reports Al-Rai daily quoting Reuters.

The Platform report did not provide details of how the conflict between the two companies could hinder the work of Twitter’s trust and safety teams.

The Information newspaper, which specializes in technology news, reported that Twitter has been trying to renegotiate its contract with Google since at least March.

Platformer said that Twitter hosts some services on its own server and lists others on the cloud computing platforms of Amazon and Google.

In March, The Information reported that Amazon had warned Twitter that it would suspend ad payments because of the company’s outstanding bills for Amazon Web cloud computing services.

Since Musk’s acquisition of Twitter, he has cut costs dramatically and laid off thousands of employees.

He had ordered the company to cut infrastructure costs, such as spending on cloud computing services, by $1 billion, a source told Reuters in November.

Twitter did not immediately respond to an emailed inquiry, while Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment.