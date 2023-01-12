Twitter acknowledged that it was aware of reports of the sale of its users’ data. The site added, in a statement posted on the “privacy” page on its site, that the sale of tweeters’ data took place via the Internet.

An internal investigation by the microblogging site concluded that there was no evidence that data sold online was the result of “exploitation of electronic systems vulnerabilities” in Bluebird, reports Al-Rai daily.

The investigation concluded that the data sold was part of the data already available to the public, through various sources on the Internet, pointing to a news report published in December 2022 that showed that someone had accessed the data of 400 million users, including phone numbers and emails, according to the security vulnerability that was discovered early that year.

As in November of the same year, a report stated that user data for “Twitter” had been leaked to the Internet.

In January 2023, Twitter monitored an attempt to sell the data of 200 million users, and this prompted it to open a comprehensive investigation, which concluded that the data of 5.4 million accounts in the leaked accounts had been repeated during the two leaks in 2022.

In all cases, the leaked information did not include the users’ passwords. Twitter said it is communicating with the authorities responsible for data protection in different countries regarding this matter.