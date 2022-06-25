At least 65 turtles, 14 dolphins and other marine animals were found dead on the Pacific coast of Guatemala, prompting an investigation to suspect that pollution may be behind their deaths.

The National Council of Protected Areas told AFP that “the number of dead turtles that were counted is 65 turtles, most of them are Olive Ridleys, in addition to 14 dolphins.”

The carcasses of these animals were found between Monday and Wednesday, reports a local Arabic daily.

Heavy rains in recent days may be one of the factors that led to this death, as it would transfer some toxic waste from the land to the sea, affecting marine animals.

“On the other hand, illegal hunting is suspected, which is witnessing a significant development,” added the organization, which has ordered an autopsy to be carried out to determine the cause of the animals’ deaths.